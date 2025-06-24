Person hit by train between Three Bridges and Horsham railways stations

A person has been hit by a train between Three Bridges and Horsham railways stations, Southern have reported.

The incident was first reported at 9.35am this morning (June 24) on Southern’s Twitter account, and meant no trains were able to run between the two stations.

But Southern said the emergency services have since completed their work following the incident. This has allowed all lines Three Bridges and Horsham to reopen.

Whilst service recovers, trains may still be delayed by up to 30 minutes, revised or cancelled, the rail company added.

Southern said disruption is expected until 2pm this afternoon.

A Southern spokesperson said: “Trains are able to run between Three Bridges and Horsham once more.

“Southern and Thameslink are working at getting their trains and crew back to their advertised working as soon as they can.

There is a reduced service between Horsham and Three Bridges until 13:00, if you are travelling to Gatwick for a flight please allow some extra time, and check station screens and planners for the latest information.”

