Person taken ill on train at Haywards Heath

Some lines are currently blocked with delays possible as a result of the incident.

On its website, the train operator said: “Due to a passenger being taken ill on a train at Haywards Heath, some lines are blocked. As a result of this, services running through this station may be cancelled or delayed by up to 15 minutes.

“Disruption is expected until 6pm.

A person has been taken ill on a train in Haywards Heath, Southern said

“Staff will deal with the situation as appropriate, depending on the nature of the passenger illness. Often, the emergency services will advise staff to leave the passenger on board the train, therefore queues can build up on the affected lines.