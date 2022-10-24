Persons injured in late-night Bexhill collision
A number of people were taken to hospital following a road collision in the middle of the night in Bexhill, police confirmed.
Police said one car was involved in the incident on the seafront on Friday (October 21).
Witnesses said they heard shouting before police arrived and cordoned off the road.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “One vehicle collision on West Parade at about 12.25am on Friday, October 21. The occupants received hospital treatment for minor injuries. The vehicle was later recovered.”