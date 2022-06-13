Last week we reported the price unleaded petrol had risen above £2 per litre at Pease Pottage Services.

Photographer Eddie Mitchell spotted the prices on Thursday afternoon, June 9, which were 202.9 for BP regular unleaded and 204.9 for BP regular diesel.

Last week, National World reported the cost of a full tank of petrol for an average family car has exceeded £100 for the first time.

Fuel prices at Pease Pottage Services on Thursday, June 9

It now costs on average £100.27 to fill a typical 55-litre family car, according to figures from data firm Experian Catalist.

Now, thanks to petrolprices.com you can keep up with the latest prices in Mid Sussex.

These are latest prices available to us on the website as of June 13:

Tesco Burgess Hill, Jane Murray Way: Unleaded 180.9p, super unleaded 187.9p, diesel 190.9p.

MFG Jeremy's Corner: Unleaded 182.9p, super unleaded 185.9p, diesel 191.9p.

Pace Haywards Heath (Baldocks of Wivelsfield Ltd): Unleaded 185.9p, diesel 189.9p.

Esso Lewes Road (Scaynes Hill Service Station): Unleaded 185.9p, super unleaded 186.9p, diesel 190.9p.

BP Burgess Hill (Chandlers Garage): Unleaded 185.9p, super unleaded 197.9p, diesel 191.9p.

Shell Lewes (MFG Chailey): Unleaded 185.9p, super unleaded 195.9p, diesel 187.9p.

Bolney Cross Service Station: Unleaded 185.9p, diesel 189.9p

Texaco Franklyn Road (Co-op Haywards Heath): Unleaded 186.9p, super unleaded 195.9p, diesel 193.9p.

Esso Whitemans Green (MFG Cuckfield): Unleaded 186.9p, super unleaded 195.9p, diesel 189.9p.

Shell A23 Brighton Bound (Shell Hickstead): Unleaded 186.9p, super unleaded 198.9p, diesel 191.9.

Texaco Market Place (Elite Garages Haywards Heath): Unleaded 187.9p, diesel 193.9p.

Shell Lewes Road (Shell Birch): Unleaded 188.9p, super unleaded 198.5p, diesel 191.9p.

Shell Ansty Cross: Diesel 191.9p.

Shell Burgess Hill (MFG Burgess Hill): Unleaded 188.9p, super unleaded 199.9p, diesel 193.9p.

The price of fuel at the pumps is dictated largely by the price of oil and this has been climbing since early 2021, going from around £55 per barrel in January 2021 to more than $130 per barrel in early March 2022. It is now sitting at more than $115 in late May.

After dropping dramatically in 2020, demand for oil has returned to pre-pandemic levels. However major oil producing nations are struggling to meet this demand, forcing prices up.