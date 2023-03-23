Edit Account-Sign Out
Petworth Road set to close for maintenance works for up to five days

A road in Petworth is set to close for up to five days as maintenance works are scheduled to take place.

By Sam Pole
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 13:10 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 13:11 GMT

Park Road will be closed on March 31 for up to five days between the junctions of Saddlers Row and East Street to remove and dispose of concrete bollards. The restriction will be in place day-time only, from 9.30am until 3pm.

It is estimated, however that the works will be completed on the same day as the work begins.

An alternative route will be signed on site and residents can also visit https://one.network/?tm=133238334 for more details regarding the scheduled works.

Access will not be maintained during works and the diversion route will need to be followed.

For information regarding this closure residents can contact West Sussex County Council on 01243 642105 who will able to assist with scope of these works.

More information can also be found on Petworth Town Council’s Facebook page.

