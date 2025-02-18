Petworth road temporarily closed for emergency maintenance works

Angel Road, in Petworth, is temporarily closed to allow teams 24 hour access while crucial maintenance works get underway, West Sussex County Council has said.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The road will be closed from the junction on A272 East Street, to the junction of Sheepdown Drive, effective as of February 17.

The council says the closure will facilitate an emergency dig down in the carriageway, which will require excavation and repair to complete the collapse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s expected the works will be complete by February 28. Emergency vehicle, residential and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times, according to the council and an alternative route for traffic will be signposted on the site itself.