Petworth road temporarily closed for emergency maintenance works
Angel Road, in Petworth, is temporarily closed to allow teams 24 hour access while crucial maintenance works get underway, West Sussex County Council has said.
The road will be closed from the junction on A272 East Street, to the junction of Sheepdown Drive, effective as of February 17.
The council says the closure will facilitate an emergency dig down in the carriageway, which will require excavation and repair to complete the collapse.
It’s expected the works will be complete by February 28. Emergency vehicle, residential and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times, according to the council and an alternative route for traffic will be signposted on the site itself.