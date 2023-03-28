Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick
22 minutes ago MI5 raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to ‘severe’
3 hours ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
5 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
5 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
6 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting

Petworth road to remain open after closure plans ‘postponed until further notice’

Plans to close a road in Petworth for five day have been ‘postponed until further notice’.

By Sam Pole
Published 28th Mar 2023, 11:10 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 11:11 BST
Plans to close a road in Petworth for five day have been ‘postponed until further notice’.
Plans to close a road in Petworth for five day have been ‘postponed until further notice’.
Plans to close a road in Petworth for five day have been ‘postponed until further notice’.

Park Road was to be closed on March 31 for up to five days between the junctions of Saddlers Row and East Street to remove and dispose of concrete bollards. The restriction to be in place in the day-time only, from 9.30am until 3pm.

It was estimated, however that the works would have completed on the same day as the work began.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a statement, a spokesperson for Petworth Town Council said: “We have been informed that the road closures which were scheduled to take place on Park Road and on East Street on 31st March 2023 have been postponed until further notice and will not be going ahead on 31st March.”

Most Popular

For information regarding the postponement residents can contact West Sussex County Council on 01243 642105.

More information can also be found on Petworth Town Council’s Facebook page.

PetworthWest Sussex County CouncilFacebook