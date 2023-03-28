Petworth road to remain open after closure plans ‘postponed until further notice’

Plans to close a road in Petworth for five day have been ‘postponed until further notice’.

Park Road was to be closed on March 31 for up to five days between the junctions of Saddlers Row and East Street to remove and dispose of concrete bollards. The restriction to be in place in the day-time only, from 9.30am until 3pm.

It was estimated, however that the works would have completed on the same day as the work began.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Petworth Town Council said: “We have been informed that the road closures which were scheduled to take place on Park Road and on East Street on 31st March 2023 have been postponed until further notice and will not be going ahead on 31st March.”

For information regarding the postponement residents can contact West Sussex County Council on 01243 642105.