A woman has been arrested following a two-car crash in West Sussex this morning (Thursday, September 5).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said earlier this morning that A29 Fairmile Bottom, near Madehurst, was closed. AA Traffic News said: “Road closed due to crash, two cars involved on A29 Fairmile Bottom both ways between Baycombe Lane and A284 London Road (Whiteways Lodge Roundabout). Near Madehurst on Rewell Hill, since 04:00.”

A West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson said on X at 5.30am: “We are dealing with a road traffic collision on the A29 near Madehurst. Three fire engines are in attendance. Please avoid the area so crews can work safely. Thank you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sussex Police said they were called to a report of a collision involving two cars on A29, near Madehurst, on Thursday morning, September 5

A Sussex Police spokesperson confirmed at about 9.20am: “Police were called to a report of a collision involving two cars on A29, near Madehurst shortly after 4am on Thursday (5 September). The driver and the passenger of one of the vehicles were taken to hospital. The driver of the other vehicle, a 42-year-old woman from Portsmouth, was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving. She remains in custody at this time.

“The road was closed temporarily and reponed shortly after 7am. Witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 142 of 05/09.”

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service added: “At 4.13am we responded to a road traffic collision involving three vehicles at Fairmile Bottom, Madehurst. Joint Fire Control sent fire engines from Chichester and Littlehampton to the scene, as well as a heavy rescue tender from Worthing. Firefighters used hydraulic rescue equipment to release two people from the vehicles, and the casualties were left in the care of crews from South East Coast Ambulance Service and HEMS. “Fire crews left the scene shortly after 6am.”

Sussex Traffic Watch on X said at 8.26am that the road has now been reopened. The live AA Traffic News map is no longer showing the closure.