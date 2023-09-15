Photo shoot to take place on several roads in Eastbourne town centre next week
A photo shoot is scheduled to take place on a number of roads in Eastbourne town centre next week, according to one.network.
On Monday, September 18, there will be a photo shoot on the B2103 Upper Dukes Drive, Royal Parade and King Edward’s Parade from 8am-11am; in Grove Road, Carlisle Road and College Road between 11am-2pm; and on the A259, Terminus Road and South Street from 2pm-5pm.
Sussex Film Office said it is unable to release any details about the project at this time.