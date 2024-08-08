A diversion is in place at Junction Road for road resurfacing works, which are continuing until Saturday, August 10. The road will be closed from 9.30am to 4pm.
The works come after months of complaints about potholes in the town.
The diversion route to Bolnore Village goes along Keymer Road, Folders Lane, Ditchling Road and Rocky Lane.
1. Roadworks in Burgess Hill
A diversion is in place at Junction Road, Burgess Hill, for road resurfacing works Photo: Steve Robards, SR2408071
2. Roadworks in Burgess Hill
A diversion is in place at Junction Road, Burgess Hill, for road resurfacing works Photo: Steve Robards, SR2408071
3. Roadworks in Burgess Hill
A diversion is in place at Junction Road, Burgess Hill, for road resurfacing works Photo: Steve Robards, SR2408071
4. Roadworks in Burgess Hill
A diversion is in place at Junction Road, Burgess Hill, for road resurfacing works Photo: Steve Robards, SR2408071