Photos and video: Burgess Hill road closed for days for resurfacing works

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 8th Aug 2024, 12:16 GMT
Pictures taken by Sussex World photographer Steve Robards show workers busy repairing a road in Burgess Hill.

A diversion is in place at Junction Road for road resurfacing works, which are continuing until Saturday, August 10. The road will be closed from 9.30am to 4pm.

The works come after months of complaints about potholes in the town.

The diversion route to Bolnore Village goes along Keymer Road, Folders Lane, Ditchling Road and Rocky Lane.

A diversion is in place at Junction Road, Burgess Hill, for road resurfacing works

1. Roadworks in Burgess Hill

A diversion is in place at Junction Road, Burgess Hill, for road resurfacing works Photo: Steve Robards, SR2408071

A diversion is in place at Junction Road, Burgess Hill, for road resurfacing works

2. Roadworks in Burgess Hill

A diversion is in place at Junction Road, Burgess Hill, for road resurfacing works Photo: Steve Robards, SR2408071

A diversion is in place at Junction Road, Burgess Hill, for road resurfacing works

3. Roadworks in Burgess Hill

A diversion is in place at Junction Road, Burgess Hill, for road resurfacing works Photo: Steve Robards, SR2408071

A diversion is in place at Junction Road, Burgess Hill, for road resurfacing works

4. Roadworks in Burgess Hill

A diversion is in place at Junction Road, Burgess Hill, for road resurfacing works Photo: Steve Robards, SR2408071

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Steve RobardsBurgess Hill
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice