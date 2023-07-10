NationalWorldTV
Photos: report of vehicle fire on route between Coolham and Storrington in West Sussex

There have been reports that a road in West Sussex is partially blocked this evening (Monday, July 10) due to a vehicle fire.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 10th Jul 2023, 18:44 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 18:56 BST

AA Traffic News said there is heavy traffic on the B2139 ‘due to caravan fire’. They said the incident is affecting the Coolham Road both ways at B2133 Goosegreen Lane.

For more updates from AA Traffic News take a look at their live map at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news.

Photographer Eddie Mitchell has emailed us two images from the scene. The fire service has been approached for comment.

AA Traffic News said there is heavy traffic on the B2139 near Coolham due to a vehicle fire. Photo: Eddie MitchellAA Traffic News said there is heavy traffic on the B2139 near Coolham due to a vehicle fire. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
AA Traffic News said there is heavy traffic on the B2139 near Coolham due to a vehicle fire. Photo: Eddie MitchellAA Traffic News said there is heavy traffic on the B2139 near Coolham due to a vehicle fire. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
