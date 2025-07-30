Photos show celebrated East Sussex artist installing stunning new artwork at Plumpton Station

The celebrated landscape painter had previously unveiled four murals at the station in 2017, which were installed to spruce up an old signal box with local scenes.

But, after almost a decade, the three-metre wide pieces started to fade.

So Plumpton resident Grant plans to unveil four new paintings on Sunday, August 17, in his latest project with Network Rail.

He said in a Facebook video back in February: “It’s going to be at the station in the entrance when we get it in there.”

The artist, whose work often commands four-figure prices, has been enthusiastically uploading videos and photos of his progress to Facebook since spring. People can follow him and see the artwork at www.facebook.com/grantdejongeart.

Grant has been painting in his garden on cement boards in the mostly sunny weather. His paintings include one of Plumpton Racecourse and one of sunflowers in a field that may be lost if the ‘Eton New Town’ housing goes ahead.

Grant is also known for his charity work and political activism. For example, in 2020 he held an attic sale to highlight the plight of homeless people and raise funds for Brighton and Hove charity Knight Support.

In 2021, this newspaper reported that Grant actually took a blow torch to one of his landscape paintings in a symbolic protest at proposals for a new 3,000-home development in East Chiltington. The burned painting depicted a field of sunflowers near the village, where Eton College was hoping to build.

1 . Plumpton Station One of the paintings depicting a field Photo: Grant Dejonge

2 . Plumpton Station Grant Dejonge at Plumpton Station with his artwork Photo: Grant Dejonge

3 . Plumpton Station The pieces will be on display this summer Photo: Grant Dejonge