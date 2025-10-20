Photos show emergency services at scene after report of collision on A27 in East Sussex

Photos have been sent to this newspaper that show emergency services on the A27 at Falmer this afternoon (Monday, October 20).

Sussex Traffic Watch reported on X at 3pm that a collision is ongoing with one lane closed between the westbound Falmer entry slip road and the A270 exit slip road.

Sussex Traffic Watch said: “No vehicles (are) able to access Falmer railway station.”

Update: At 4.10pm Sussex Traffic Watch reported that the road was clear again.

Sussex Police have been approached for more information.