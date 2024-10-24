The Western Link Road, which is being built by Jackson Civil Engineering on behalf of Homes England, comes off a roundabout on the A273 Jane Murray Way. It joins the the A2300 link road at another roundabout.

It is part of the development from Brookleigh, which will deliver around 3,500 new homes and community facilities. Some 30 per cent of all homes at Brookleigh will be affordable housing, and new community and leisure facilities are being created too.

The new road is just south of The Triangle Lesiure Centre, opposite The Cogfather Bike Repair.

Steve Horton, regional director for Jackson Civil Engineering, said: “As part of Homes England’s commitment to deliver the infrastructure to support new housing development at Brookleigh, the Civil Engineering works to Phase 1 of Brookleigh Western Link Road are nearing completion, with the works to the highway due to be substantially complete in December 2024. Utility installations, footway construction and preparations for road surfacing have been ongoing over the autumn period to allow the final road surface to be laid in November. Some minor works to the landscaping element are likely to be ongoing into 2025 however these works are off line of the main carriageway.

“Homes England have an aspiration to open the new link road to the public shortly after completion of the civil engineering works, providing a link directly from the A273 Jane Murray Way to the A2300, improving journey times for local residents and businesses.”

1 . New road in Burgess Hill A new road off the A273 Jane Murray Way, Burgess Hill is nearly finished Photo: Steve Robards, SR2410241

2 . New road in Burgess Hill A new road off the A273 Jane Murray Way, Burgess Hill is nearly finished Photo: Steve Robards, SR2410241

3 . New road in Burgess Hill A new road off the A273 Jane Murray Way, Burgess Hill is nearly finished Photo: Steve Robards, SR2410241