AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the A259 near the seafront is partially blocked.

AA Traffic News said: “Heavy traffic due to crash on A259 Seaside both ways at Cambridge Road.”

The incident was first reported at about 5pm.

Photos have been submitted that show police at the scene. Sussex Police have been approached for comment.

