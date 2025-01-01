The photos show that the roads are partially blocked as work is carried out, and one of the photos shows tankers parked in Cakeham Road.
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said water main work is happening in Church Road. AA Traffic News said: “Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on Church Road both ways near B2179 Northern Crescent.”
The issue was first reported on Sunday, December 29.
A message at one.network said Southern Water is responsible for this ‘road event’.
