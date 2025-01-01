Photos show tankers and temporary traffic lights in East Wittering for water main work on New Year’s Day

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 1st Jan 2025, 13:35 GMT
Photos have been submitted to this newspaper showing highway maintenance tankers and temporary traffic lights in East Wittering on New Year’s Day (Wednesday, January 1).

The photos show that the roads are partially blocked as work is carried out, and one of the photos shows tankers parked in Cakeham Road.

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said water main work is happening in Church Road. AA Traffic News said: “Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on Church Road both ways near B2179 Northern Crescent.”

The issue was first reported on Sunday, December 29.

A message at one.network said Southern Water is responsible for this ‘road event’.

Temporary traffic lights and tankers in East Wittering on New Year's Day

1. East Wittering

Temporary traffic lights and tankers in East Wittering on New Year's Day Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2. East Wittering

Temporary traffic lights and tankers in East Wittering on New Year's Day Photo: Eddie Mitchell

3. East Wittering

Temporary traffic lights and tankers in East Wittering on New Year's Day Photo: Eddie Mitchell

4. East Wittering

Temporary traffic lights and tankers in East Wittering on New Year's Day Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Related topics:East WitteringSouthern Water
