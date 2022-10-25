AA Traffic News said a vehicle had rolled over near the Albourne junction.

It also said there were delays of eight minutes on the A23 southbound between B2118 Mill Lane (Hurstpierpoint and Sayers Common turn-off) and the Aldbourne junction with an average speed of ten mph.

The AA said the road was blocked until about 3pm when one lane was opened to allow traffic to pass.

Sussex Roads Police announced at 3.38pm that the road is open again and AA Traffic News is not showing any disruption.

Photos sent to the Mid Sussex Times show a crashed car on its side with a destroyed front section and broken windshield. An ambulance was also pictured at the scene but it is not known at this time whether anyone has been injured.

Sussex Police have been approached for comment and this story will be updated as more information comes in.

