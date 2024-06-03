Pictures: Emergency services called to A23 following multiple car collision

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 19:01 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2024, 19:08 BST
Emergency services have been called to the A23 following a multiple car collision this evening (Monday, June 3).

A crash involving multiple cars on the A23 northbound from B2117 Brighton Road (Albourne Junction) to B2118 Mill Lane (Hurstpierpoint / Sayers Common Turn Off) has caused major delays for motorists.

The AA has reported that there are delays with the average speed of 20mph.

All lanes have since been reopened following the incident.

Sussex Police have been contacted for comment.

