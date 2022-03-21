Pictures: lorry clear of Haywards Heath bridge and trains running normally

The rail company made the announcement at about 12pm after saying at 11.16am that response teams declared the Rocky Lane bridge safe for trains to run over at normal speed.
“Remember to claim Delay Repay if you’ve been delayed by 15 minutes or more,” said a spokesperson, linking to the service on its website.
There has been no update from Metrobus yet after the company said its MB270 services are ‘following the 271 route via Fox Hill Village and Jane’s Lane in both directions until further notice’.
Metrobus first made the announcement that a lorry had become stuck under the bridge at 10.51am today.
AA Traffic News shows that traffic is flowing normally.
