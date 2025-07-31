Planned overnight Chichester road closures on A286 set for resurfacing works
Drivers are being warned of an overnight road closure on the A286 near West Dean next week as carriageway patching works get underway.
The stretch between Vicarage Lane and The Grinch will be closed from Monday, August 5 to Friday, August 9, between 8pm and 6am each night.
West Sussex County Council said the closure is to allow for essential resurfacing works to take place safely.
An alternative route for traffic will be clearly signed on-site.
Motorists are being advised to plan ahead and allow extra time for overnight journeys in the area.
Further information, including live updates and diversion details, can be found at one.network.
