Planned roadworks closes road on A27
These are the roadworks taking place in Sussex on the evening of Thursday, December 12.
On X Sussex Traffic Watch wrote: “Alert Thursday 12th December. Overnight roadworks with road closures are scheduled for tonight from 8 pm until 6 am Friday.
"A27 westbound between Falmer and Patcham including the westbound entry slip road at Falmer and Hollingbury also closed.
“A23 southbound exit slip road to the Pyecombe services closed.”
Updates to follow on works.
