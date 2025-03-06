Plans for shared footway and cycleway in Hassocks

Homes England is seeking to create a shared footway and cycleway in Mid Sussex.

They have applied to Mid Sussex District Council, via DLP Planning, to widen and extend the existing footway on land adjacent to Jane Murray Way and north of Gatehouse Lane in Goddards Green.

The shared footway and cycleway will be along the western side of the A273 between Gatehouse Lane and the A272 roundabout. The proposal is also for the removal of the carriageway hard strip, as well as the relocation of the existing bus stop bench. It is also for lighting, landscaping and associated works.

The planning statement said: “To facilitate the provision of the widened footway/cycle path, two existing trees will be removed as shown on Tree Protection and Removal Plan. However, large areas of existing vegetation will also be retained but with some pruning of lower branches to provide sufficient headroom over the shared footway. In general, planting adjacent to the shared route will comprise wildflower meadow mix.”

Homes England has applied to create a shared footway and cycleway in Hassocks. Photo from Mid Sussex District Council planning portal

It said the shared surface will give both cyclists and pedestrians ‘sufficient space’ to travel in both directions. It said: “The route will provide continuity in pedestrian and cycle access between the Brookleigh Development and Burgess Hill.”

People can view the application at pa.midsussex.gov.uk/online-applications using reference DM/25/0110.