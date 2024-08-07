Points failure at Brighton affecting services to and from London as protests hit city
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The failure at Brighton means that some lines are blocked. As a result, trains running to and from this station may be delayed or revised.
The disruption is expected to last until 10pm this evening (August 7), according to Southern.
The points failure comes amid widescale protests in the city.
A statement on Southern’s website said: “A points failure has led to Platforms 3, 4 and 5 being closed at Brighton Station.
“There could be some delays and a few alterations to Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express services in this area.
“It is recommend that you check your train before you travel, and leave around 10-15 minutes of extra time for your journey.
“You can still use your normal route for your journey.”
You can check your journey using the National Rail Enquiries real-time Journey Planner.