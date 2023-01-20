There are currently no trains running between Haywards Heath and Brighton this afternoon (Friday, January 20) due to a points failure at Wivelsfield station.

Southern tweeted at 2.02pm: “The points failure at Wivelsfield is ongoing. Network Rail colleagues have taken a ‘line block’ and are in the process of carrying our their inspection. We still can't run between Haywards Heath & Brighton.”

Southern announced at 2.27pm that Network Rail teams had completed their work.

They said: “We’re expecting lines to reopen shortly. Please continue to delay travelling until later today. If you do travel now, then delays, alterations and cancellations are all possible, so you'll need to allow plenty of extra time.”

