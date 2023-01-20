Southern tweeted at 2.02pm: “The points failure at Wivelsfield is ongoing. Network Rail colleagues have taken a ‘line block’ and are in the process of carrying our their inspection. We still can't run between Haywards Heath & Brighton.”
Southern announced at 2.27pm that Network Rail teams had completed their work.
They said: “We’re expecting lines to reopen shortly. Please continue to delay travelling until later today. If you do travel now, then delays, alterations and cancellations are all possible, so you'll need to allow plenty of extra time.”
Southern said tickets will be accepted on any alternative Southern, Thameslink or Gatwick Express service; the Metrobus between Crawley/Three Bridges, Haywards Heath & Brighton; Brighton & Hove buses via any reasonable route; and Stagecoach 700 between Brighton & Littlehampton. People can keep up-to-date with the issue on Twitter @SouthernRailUK.