Polegate crash: heavy traffic reported after incident high street

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith
Published 4th Jun 2024, 16:41 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
There has been a crash in Polegate this afternoon (Tuesday, June 4), it has been reported.

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news first reported at 3.18pm that the collision had happened on the high street.

AA Traffic News said: “Reports of heavy traffic due to crash on High Street both ways around Brook Street.”

Related topics:Polegate

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.