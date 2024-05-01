Polegate traffic delays: temporary lights and roadworks cause congestion in East Sussex town

There have been reports of delays on a road in Polegate this afternoon (Wednesday, May 1).
Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith
Published 1st May 2024, 16:55 BST
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said there are temporary traffic signals on the A2270.

They said: “Delays on A2270 Eastbourne Road both ways near Broad Road. In the construction area.”

