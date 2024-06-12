A photographer sent in photos at about 9.15pm showing a car with a smashed windshield on the A29 near Shripney.

The photos also show police vehicles at the scene, a bike on the grass by the road and an air ambulance helicopter landing.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said at 11am today (Wednesday, June 12): “Emergency services responded to a collision involving a car and two 11-year-old boys riding bicycles in Shripney Road, Bognor, at about 5.30pm on Tuesday, June 11. One boy sustained minor injuries, while the other was taken to Southampton General Hospital with injuries believed to be serious but not life-threatening or life-changing.

“Road closures were in place while the incident was dealt with. Witnesses or anyone with information about the collision such as CCTV or dashcam footage is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or email [email protected] and quote Operation Backford.”

The air ambulance has been approached for comment.

1 . A29 incident Police and the air ambulance were spotted at an incident near Bognor Regis last night (Tuesday, June 11) Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

2 . A29 incident Police and the air ambulance were spotted at an incident near Bognor Regis last night (Tuesday, June 11) Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

3 . A29 incident Police and the air ambulance were spotted at an incident near Bognor Regis last night (Tuesday, June 11) Photo: Sussex News and Pictures