Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Part of the A27 was blocked in East Sussex after an emergency incident.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police said officers joined the emergency response to reports of a ‘two-vehicle collision’ on the A27, eastbound, near to the Hangleton Interchange – shortly after 3pm on Monday (April 7).

"Minor injuries were reported, and patients received treatment from the ambulance service at the scene,” a police spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Traffic was diverted while the incident was dealt with, and the road reopened at around 5.20pm.

Part of the A27 is blocked after an emergency incident at Hangleton. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

“If you witnessed what happened, or have dash cam footage which could assist police enquiries, we ask you to make a report to police.”

You can email [email protected], or call 101 quoting reference 770 of 07/04.

National Highways: South-East provided a traffic update at 5.30pm on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A post on X (formerly Twitter) read: “The A27 is now open eastbound between A270 and A2038 near Patcham following a multi vehicle collision. Delays are clearing well. Thanks for your patience. Have a safe onward journey.”

Part of the A27 is blocked after an emergency incident at Hangleton. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Meanwhile, a ten-week lane closure is continuing to cause delays on the A27 eastbound carriageway. The closure is prior to the junction with the A23 – and continues until the Hollingbury junction.

National Highways is responsible for the works.

A spokesperson explained: “The lane closure is part of drainage and resurfacing work on the A27, and the current phase of that scheme involves removing the central reservation barrier.”

On Monday evening, delays were reported on the A27 eastbound towards the Coldean Lane (Hollingbury / Ditchling junction). Motorists were travelling at an average speed of 15 mph.

The AA reported ‘severe delays’ on the A27 westbound between Station Approach (Falmer Station) and A23 London Road. Motorists were travelling at an average speed of ten mph.