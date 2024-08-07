Police appeal launched after motorcyclist seriously injured in Midhurst

Sussex Police officers have launched an appeal for witnesses this morning (August 07) after a motorcyclist was seriously injured in Midhurst.

Emergency services were called to the junction of the A286 New Road and Holmbush Way following a collision around 1pm on Wednesday 17 July, a spokesperson said.

The incident, which involved a red Honda motorcycle and a black Mercedes SUV, took place outside Midhurst Fire Station.

The motorcyclist – an 18-year-old woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries to her lower leg. The driver of the Mercedes, a 66-year-old man from Portsmouth, was uninjured. Officers investigating the collision are keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened or may have captured relevant dashcam footage.

Any information can be reported to police online or by calling 101, citing serial 711 of 17/07.