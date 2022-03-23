Police appealing for witnesses following fatal Midhurst collision

In a statement Sussex Police said: “We are seeking witnesses following a fatal collision on the A272 in Midhurst involving a single vehicle. at 10.20am on Monday 21 March
“The silver Nissan Quashqai was being driven north-east bound at about 10.20am before it left the road at North Street, Midhurst.
“It collided with a tree before falling into the River Rother.
“A 64-year-old driver has since died after he was taken to hospital in Brighton.
“A male passenger, the only other occupant of the car, was not injured.
“The road was closed in both directions while emergency services worked at the scene to recover the car occupants and the car.
“No other vehicles are reported to have been involved but police would like to her from anyone who saw what happened.”
Detective Sergeant Robert Baldwin, of the Surrey and Sussex Serious Collisions Investigation Unit, said: “If you were in Midhurst on the A272 on Monday morning and saw anything of what happened, or perhaps have some dashcam footage, please contact us via email: [email protected] or by calling 101, quoting Operation Eastwood.”