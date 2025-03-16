Police called after car collides with barrier in West Sussex

By Sam Pole

Published 16th Mar 2025, 09:21 BST
Emergency services were called to a collision in West Sussex.

Police confirmed that officers were called to the A283, Steyning Road in Shoreham at around 9.45am on Saturday March 15, following a report of a car colliding with a barrier.

The road was partially blocked with the AA reporting heavy traffic following the incident which didn’t clear until just after 1pm.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police attended the A283, Steyning Road in Shoreham at around 9.45am on Saturday (March 15), following a report of a car colliding with a barrier.

“The vehicle was recovered and Highways were called to the scene to assist with an oil spillage. No injuries were reported.

