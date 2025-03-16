Police called after car collides with barrier in West Sussex
Police confirmed that officers were called to the A283, Steyning Road in Shoreham at around 9.45am on Saturday March 15, following a report of a car colliding with a barrier.
The road was partially blocked with the AA reporting heavy traffic following the incident which didn’t clear until just after 1pm.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police attended the A283, Steyning Road in Shoreham at around 9.45am on Saturday (March 15), following a report of a car colliding with a barrier.
“The vehicle was recovered and Highways were called to the scene to assist with an oil spillage. No injuries were reported.