Police called after car collides with barrier in West Sussex

Emergency services were called to a collision in West Sussex.

Police confirmed that officers were called to the A283, Steyning Road in Shoreham at around 9.45am on Saturday March 15, following a report of a car colliding with a barrier.

“The vehicle was recovered and Highways were called to the scene to assist with an oil spillage. No injuries were reported.