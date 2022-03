The collision, involving a Renault Clio and Vauxhall Astra, took place in Water Lane, Angmering at 1am this morning (March 11).

Officers are particularly keen to ensure the safety of a male and female who left their vehicle and may be injured.

Anyone who knows those involved, or who has any information, including dash cam or video doorbell footage, has been asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 41 of 11/03.