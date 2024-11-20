Police respond to collision on A27 in East Sussex

By Sam Morton

Published 20th Nov 2024, 11:58 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2024, 12:01 GMT
Traffic delays have been reported after a collision on the A27 in East Sussex.

Two police cars have been pictured at the scene in Hove – with a vehicle involved in the collision facing the wrong way.

Paramedics joined police at the scene and, according to an eye-witness, the fire service has also attended the two-car incident, which was reported around 10.30am today (Wednesday, November 20).

A spokesperson for the South East Coast Ambulance Service said: “Crews assessed and treated one patient with minor injuries at the scene.”

AA Traffic News has reported that one lane is blocked, leading to delays on the A27 Westbound at A2038 King George Vi Avenue (Hove turn-off).

Meanwhile, in Saltdean, the AA has reported a stalled bus on A259 Marine Drive Westbound near B2123 High Street. The road is said to be partially blocked, with delays in the area.

