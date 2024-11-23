Police respond to incident near Chichester railway station
The police have responded to an incident near Chichester railway station.
A level crossing failure was reported on A286 Stockbridge Road around 12pm.
A police car has been pictured at the scene and the incident is causing traffic delays.
An AA Traffic News report read: “Slow traffic due to railroad crossing failure on A286 Stockbridge Road both ways near Chichester railway station. Approach with care.”
Sussex Police has been approached for more information about this incident.
