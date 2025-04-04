Possible sinkhole in Hassocks: two-way temporary lights in place for repairs
There have been reports of a possible sinkhole in Hassocks.
West Sussex Highways said on Friday, April 4, that the issue is on Keymer Road.
Their post on X said: “Two-way temporary lights have been placed due to a possible sinkhole until repairs can be made. We will keep you updated.”
A notice on one.network said the roadworks are outside the entrace to Clerks Acre. The notice said the roadworks are set to remain in place until Friday, April 11.