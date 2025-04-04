Possible sinkhole in Hassocks: two-way temporary lights in place for repairs

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 4th Apr 2025, 15:51 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
There have been reports of a possible sinkhole in Hassocks.

West Sussex Highways said on Friday, April 4, that the issue is on Keymer Road.

Their post on X said: “Two-way temporary lights have been placed due to a possible sinkhole until repairs can be made. We will keep you updated.”

A notice on one.network said the roadworks are outside the entrace to Clerks Acre. The notice said the roadworks are set to remain in place until Friday, April 11.

Related topics:HassocksWest Sussex Highways
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice