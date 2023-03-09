Edit Account-Sign Out
Properties for sale in Chichester: Grade II listed townhouse is full of cosy charm

This four bedroom detached house in Chichester is packed with a cosy sense of charm.

By Connor Gormley
1 hour ago

A grade II listed Georgian Townhouse, the site comes with an investment property which could earn a savvy buyer a passive income of £40,800 a year.

The investment property comes fully equipped with a self-contained studio flat and bathroom, making it ideal to let.

Nestled on Broyle Road, it’s within walking distance of several schools, Chichester City Centre, Oaklands Park and Chichester Festival Theatre, and comes with a west facing garden and private property.

It is currently listed by Jackson-Stops Chichester and Zoopla at a guide price of £1,300,000. To find out more, click here or visit Zoopla.co.uk

Included in the price is a self-contained investment property, perfect to let out

1. Grade II listed Georgian Town house in Chichester

Part of the gardens

2. Cosy townhouse full of character

One of four bedrooms

3. Cosy townhouse full of character

Live in your own little slice of history

4. Cosy townhouse full of character

