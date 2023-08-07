Proposals to help make bus services more reliable, improve journey times and reduce congestion in Eastbourne, Newhaven and Peacehaven have been unveiled.

Now, East Sussex County Council is asking the public to give their views on the plans which include new bus lanes, bus stops and shelters, upgrades to junctions and signals to give priority to buses, and new and upgraded pedestrian routes and crossings.

The Improvements are part of the council’s Bus Service Improvement plan aimed at ensuring residents and visitors can enjoy the highest possible quality bus services, improving air quality and helping the county to reduce its carbon footprint.

Cllr Claire Dowling, lead member for transport and environment, said: “We believe that by making these improvements across Eastbourne, Peacehaven and Newhaven, we can help to provide a more reliable service for residents and visitors, encourage greater use of public transport, and tackle congestion in these areas.

Picture: East Sussex County Council

“It’s important that we work with local communities to ensure that any measures we put in place are successful and have the most positive effect on these areas as possible. To achieve this, we need to hear from residents and businesses and their feedback will help shape our final designs.”

A range of measures are planned in four areas in Eastbourne - King's Drive, Upperton, Seaside Corridor and Seaside Roundabout, Eastbourne Station Area, and Sovereign Harbour, and three in Newhaven and Peacehaven - Newhaven Town Centre Ring Road, Drove Road, Newhaven Town Area and Denton Roundabout, and Peacehaven A259 Corridor.