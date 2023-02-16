£46.5 million needed for A22 improvement package in Sussex

It will soon be decided if a £46.5 million package to improve the A22 can move to the next stage of development.

The proposed ‘A22 Major Road Network Outline Business Case’ is seeking a £46.5 million package which includes improvements to roundabouts and junctions along the road, toucan crossing facilities, a new roundabout at the A22/Hempstead Lane junction, bus priority measures and better access to the Cuckoo Trail.

Wealden District Council has committed more than £4 million towards the project and £2 million has also been earmarked towards a package of improvements to the Ersham Road roundabout.

Subject to the approval, the scheme will move to the ‘detailed design and full business case’ stage of development. The finer details were set out within the business case, which was submitted to the Department for Transport in December 2022 by East Sussex County Council in partnership with Wealden District Council (WDC) and Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC).

£46.5 million needed for A22 improvements in Sussex

A WDC spokesperson said: “The A22 is an important transport corridor for all road users but is regarded as being of an inconsistent standard. The proposed package of improvements directly addresses the existing overcapacity junctions, improving journey time reliability on the A22 corridor for local and longer distance journeys for all modes to and from the south Wealden and Eastbourne area.

“The proposals will also help the delivery of significant planned housing growth in the south Wealden and Eastbourne area, support the local economy, ease congestion and provide enhanced sustainable transport provision for buses, walking and cycling.

“The portfolio of measures proposed for the A22 corridor will help to address the current restricted business growth and inward investment in a low productivity area, and specifically help alleviate the real current problems with traffic congestion, safety and network reliability.”

WDC leader Councillor Ann Newton said: “This could be such exciting news for Wealden and we are hoping for a decision in favour of the bid. Importantly, it provides the county council and Wealden District Council with the greatest flexibility in accommodating future housing and economic growth in South Wealden as Wealden progresses its updated Local Plan over the coming months.