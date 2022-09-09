Members of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) were planning to walk out on Thursday, September 15 and Saturday, September 17.

However, ‘in a show of respect to Queen Elizabeth II’, the planned industrial action has been suspended.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “RMT joins the whole nation in paying its respects to Queen Elizabeth.

Queen Elizabeth II died last night aged 96. A 10-day period of mourning has been triggered. (Photo by Kirsty O'Connor-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“The planned railway strike action on 15 and 17 September is suspended.

“We express our deepest condolences to her family, friends and the country.”

Queen Elizabeth II died in Balmoral in Scotland, it was officially confirmed at 6.30pm yesterday (Thursday).

Sir Peter Hendy CBE, chairman of Network Rail, said: “It is with great sorrow that we have learned of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. We send our deepest sympathies to the Royal Family.”

Southern Railway

Southern Rail added: “We join the country in mourning the death of Her Majesty The Queen. We send our deepest sympathies to the Royal Family.”

Brighton & Hove Albion’s home Premier League match against rivals Crystal Palace on Saturday September, 17 was postponed due to the planned industrial action on the rail network.

