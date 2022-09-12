Queen Elizabeth II: Here's how people travelling from West Sussex can travel to London by train for the lying in state and Her Majesty's funeral.

With thousands expected to gather for Her Majesty’s funeral and lying in state, here’s all you need to know about travelling via train to get there.

Her Majesty will lie in state in Westminster Hall at the Palace of Westminster in Central London between Wednesday September 14 and Monday 19 September 19 with queues expected to be lengthy.​

The funeral will then take place at 11am on Monday September 19.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement on their website National Rail said: “Many people from across the country will wish to travel in the coming days to pay their respects to Her Majesty the Queen and the rail industry is working hard to enable people to do that. "However, we would urge people to check service details before travelling and to be prepared for very busy trains and stations.”Some Tube stations in the area may be closed during the Funeral.

A number of roads may be closed at short notice while the coffin is moved through Central London, with bus routes altered and Tube stations closed, to prevent overcrowding.

There may be a large number of people travelling to and within London for Her Majesty’s funeral.

All major London train stations will have extra staff around to help passengers on their journey.

On the day of the funeral, off-peak restrictions will not apply and off-peak tickets can be used throughout the day and passengers should check before travel on the day as London and Windsor are expected to be very busy.