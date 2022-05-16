Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Full list of Wealden road closures for street parties

Here are the roads in Wealden that will be closed over the Jubilee weekend (Thursday, June 2-Sunday, June 5) for street parties.

By Jacob Panons
Monday, 16th May 2022, 5:03 pm

Thursday, June 2:

High Street – Hailsham Jubilee Town Celebration (High Street)

The Green – Ninfield Festival of Lights procession

The Street – Fairwarp alternative Jubilee Beacon

Friday, June 3:

Cherwell Close – Stone Cross Cherwell Close Jubilee Street Party

Foords Lane – Vines Cross Jubilee Street Party

Pleasant View Road – Crowborough Pleasant View Road Jubilee Tea Party

Station Road – Isfield Jubilee Street Party Station Road

High Street, Butchers Hill – Frant Street Party

Aviemore Road – Crowborough Jubilee Street Party

Court Lane – Five Ash Down Jubilee Street Party

Summerheath Road – Hailsham Jubilee Street Party

Saturday, June 4:

Cherwell Close – Stone Cross Cherwell Close Jubilee Street Party

Grenville Road – Pevensey Bay Jubilee Street Party

Scarletts Close – Uckfield Jubilee Street Party

Trenches Road – Crowborough Jubilee Street Party

Station Road, Station Approach, Mutton Hall Hill, Gibraltar Rise, Highcroft Crescent, High Street, Downsview – Heathfield Jubilee Street Party and procession

Porters Way – Polegate Scarecrows Community Fund Jubilee Street Party

St Anne's Road – Willingdon Jubilee Street Party

Hawkenbury Road – Bells Yew Green Street Party

Sunday, June 5:

Cherwell Close – Stone Cross Cherwell Close Jubilee Street Party

The Street – Fairwarp Big Lunch

The Green – Rushlake Green Jubilee Street Party

Gibraltar Rise – Heathfield Street Party

Mayfield Road – Mark Cross Jubilee Street Party

Hunters Way – Uckfield Street meet

Church Street – Willingdon Jubilee Street Party

High Street, Church Street – Fletching Jubilee Street Party

Western Road – Hailsham Jubilee Town Celebration

North Street – Rotherfield Jubilee Street Party

East Beeches Road – Crowborough Street Party

Windsor Road – Hailsham Jubilee Street Party

High Street – Alfriston Queens Jubilee event

Oakleaf Drive – Polegate Jubilee Street Party

Medway Lane – Stone Cross Jubilee Street Party

High Street – Mayfield Platimum Jubilee street party

Balaclava Lane – Wadhurst Jubilee Street Party

Val Prinseps Road – Pevensey Street Party

Church Lane – Laughton Jubilee Street Party

Pilmer Road – Crowborough Jubilee Street Party

West End – Herstmonceux Jubilee Street Party

Hawkswood Drive – Hailsham Jubilee Street Party

