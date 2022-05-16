Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Full list of Wealden road closures for street parties

Thursday, June 2:
High Street – Hailsham Jubilee Town Celebration (High Street)
The Green – Ninfield Festival of Lights procession
The Street – Fairwarp alternative Jubilee Beacon
Friday, June 3:
Cherwell Close – Stone Cross Cherwell Close Jubilee Street Party
Foords Lane – Vines Cross Jubilee Street Party
Pleasant View Road – Crowborough Pleasant View Road Jubilee Tea Party
Station Road – Isfield Jubilee Street Party Station Road
High Street, Butchers Hill – Frant Street Party
Aviemore Road – Crowborough Jubilee Street Party
Court Lane – Five Ash Down Jubilee Street Party
Summerheath Road – Hailsham Jubilee Street Party
Saturday, June 4:
Cherwell Close – Stone Cross Cherwell Close Jubilee Street Party
Grenville Road – Pevensey Bay Jubilee Street Party
Scarletts Close – Uckfield Jubilee Street Party
Trenches Road – Crowborough Jubilee Street Party
Station Road, Station Approach, Mutton Hall Hill, Gibraltar Rise, Highcroft Crescent, High Street, Downsview – Heathfield Jubilee Street Party and procession
Porters Way – Polegate Scarecrows Community Fund Jubilee Street Party
St Anne's Road – Willingdon Jubilee Street Party
Hawkenbury Road – Bells Yew Green Street Party
Sunday, June 5:
Cherwell Close – Stone Cross Cherwell Close Jubilee Street Party
The Street – Fairwarp Big Lunch
The Green – Rushlake Green Jubilee Street Party
Gibraltar Rise – Heathfield Street Party
Mayfield Road – Mark Cross Jubilee Street Party
Hunters Way – Uckfield Street meet
Church Street – Willingdon Jubilee Street Party
High Street, Church Street – Fletching Jubilee Street Party
Western Road – Hailsham Jubilee Town Celebration
North Street – Rotherfield Jubilee Street Party
East Beeches Road – Crowborough Street Party
Windsor Road – Hailsham Jubilee Street Party
High Street – Alfriston Queens Jubilee event
Oakleaf Drive – Polegate Jubilee Street Party
Medway Lane – Stone Cross Jubilee Street Party
High Street – Mayfield Platimum Jubilee street party
Balaclava Lane – Wadhurst Jubilee Street Party
Val Prinseps Road – Pevensey Street Party
Church Lane – Laughton Jubilee Street Party
Pilmer Road – Crowborough Jubilee Street Party
West End – Herstmonceux Jubilee Street Party
Hawkswood Drive – Hailsham Jubilee Street Party