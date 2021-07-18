Rail damage causes issues between Brighton, Lewes, Seaford and Eastbourne

Anyone travelling on Southern Rail between Brighton, Lewes Seaford and Eastbourne has been told their journeys will likely be disrupted.

Engineers are working to fix a damaged rail but repairs are not expected to be completed until about 5pm.

Southern Rail has been posting regular updates to its Twitter page.

Southern Rail

A spokesman said: "Travelling between Brighton, Lewes, Seaford and Eastbourne? It is likely your journey will be disrupted, so please check before you travel and allow extra time. You may also need to use an alternative route.

"Network Rail have identified a 'kink' in the third rail (this provides the electricity supply to our trains). Staff are on site now and working to fix this, but it may take some time.

"This means we can't run from Lewes towards Brighton (via Falmer) until further notice.