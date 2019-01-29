Rail disruption between Brighton and Lewes

A fault on a train at Lewes is causing delays to Brighton-bound services this afternoon (January 29).

Southern Rail said disruption is expected until at least 4pm.

A Southern spokesperson said: “Earlier this afternoon train crew on board the 1.32pm Ore to Brighton service advised the control centre of a technical fault relating to the opening and closing of the doors. As a result, the line was temporarily blocked and the train was taken out of passenger service whilst the issue was being investigated.

“When a train fault occurs, the driver will contact the train technicians and will be guided through a 10 minute repair process. If they are unable to fix the fault, the train will be terminated and taken out of passenger service and returned to the depot for full safety investigation and repairs. This is likely to have an immediate knock on effect, particularly in busy locations across the network, as well as on later services in the day.”

