Rail disruption between Gatwick and Brighton worsened by broken down freight train at Balcombe

Rail disruption between London Gatwick and Brighton has been worsened by a broken down freight train at Balcombe, Southern have said.

Earlier today (August 11), a power supply fault closed two platforms and one of the lines on approach to Brighton Station.

Southern said power has been restored, but the electrical supply cannot support as many trains as usual. This means that Gatwick Express, Southern and Thameslink will have to reduce the number of trains in the area until the issue is resolved.

And Southern said the disruption has now been worsened by a broken down freight train on the southbound line at Balcombe.

The disruption is now expected to last until 10pm this evening.

A Southern spokesperson said: “All lines have reopened at Brighton, following a failure of the power supply to the electric third rail, which powers trains at this location.

“However, there is now a broken down freight train at Balcombe, blocking the southbound line. This affects Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express services between Gatwick Airport and Haywards Heath.

“This will also have an effect on northbound journeys, in reaction.

“Some trains will be delayed in the area, and others will be revised to stop at fewer stations, terminated before they get to the area, or cancelled.

“Trains from London Victoria towards Littlehampton may also be diverted between Gatwick Airport and Littlehampton, and will not stop at the usual stations via Haywards Heath, Hove and Worthing.

“We expect you will need to leave at least 20-30 minutes of extra time for your journey, and possibly more.

“You may use your ticket interchangeably on Gatwick Express, Southern and Thameslink services, where available, between Gatwick Airport, Haywards Heath and the South Coast, including Brighton.

“If your train is delayed between stations, please stay on board and listen for updates. You can also ask staff if you need more information.

“For your safety, please don’t leave the train unless instructed. Other trains may still be running, and the tracks can be very dangerous. If the area has an electric third rail, it stays live even during delays and looks just like the other rails.”

You can check your journey using the National Rail Enquiries real-time Journey Planner.

You may be entitled to compensation if you experience a delay in completing your journey today. Please keep your train ticket and make a note of your journey, as both will be required to support any claim.