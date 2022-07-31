Rail disruption for Brighton and Three Bridges

Network Rail is carrying out planned engineering works this weekend (July 30-31) on parts of the network to maintain and improve the railway.
Please check before travelling, and see live departures and arrivals for up-to-the-minute information.
Engineering work is taking place in the Preston Park area, closing some lines tonight.
A replacement bus will run between Haywards Heath and Brighton, serving stations between Wivelsfield and Brighton.
Engineering work is taking place between Three Bridges and Brighton this morning.
As a result, rail replacement buses will be in operation between Three Bridges / Haywards Heath and Brighton / Lewes.