Rail line disruption between Eastbourne and Hastings due to signal fault

A fault with the signalling system between Eastbourne and Hastings has disrupted all Southern rail lines in the area.

Southern were made aware of a signal failure this morning (Thursday, June 30) between Normans Bay and Bexhill.

A Southern Rail spokesperson said: "Due to a fault with the signalling system between Eastbourne and Ashford International, all lines are disrupted.

"At this time, no trains are able to move in the area between Easbourne and Hastings. This also affects services to/from Ashford International.

"The loss of signalling has been reported between Normans Bay and Bexhill. We are working with Network Rail colleagues to determine the fault, and an action to resolve it. Please note that this is also affecting level crossings in the area.

"Network Rail have response staff dealing with a fault with the barriers. Please delay any travel between Eastbourne and Ashford until a fix is confirmed and lines reopened. If you must travel now it will take much longer to complete your journey via an alternative route.”

Travellers are advised that they are able to use their tickets on the following services at no extra cost:

Southern and Thameslink services Southeastern services between Hastings / Ashford International and London (This does not include high speed services) London Underground between London Terminals Stagecoach bus number 99 between Eastbourne and Rye Stagecoach bus number 2 between Hastings and Tenderden and then route 2a between Tenderden and Ashford

Other Stagecoach bus services are available but new tickets would need to be purchased.