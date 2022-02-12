Rail replacement buses between Three Bridges and Brighton this weekend

The announcement was made this morning on Southern’s Twitter profile.
It said: “Network Rail are carrying out planned engineering works this weekend on parts of the network to maintain and improve the railway.”
A Southern spokesperson on the company’s website said engineering work is taking place between Three Bridges and Hassocks/Lewes, which will result in the closure of all lines.
“Trains will not run between Three Bridges and Brighton,” they said, adding that people can plan their journey using the National Rail Enquiries Journey Planner at nationalrail.co.uk.
Rail passengers have also been warned that the Brighton Main Line will shut for nine consecutive days next week.
