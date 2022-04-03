A message on the company’s Twitter account said buses will replace trains between these stations so that ‘major improvement works’ can be carried out.

This means that trains will not serve the following stations: Balcombe, Haywards Heath, Wivelsfield, Burgess Hill, Hassocks, Preston Park, Plumpton and Cooksbridge.

The disruption is part of the Brighton Main Line improvement project, which also saw the line shutting for nine days in February.

A Southern spokesperson said: “There will be changes to train services across the Southern and Thameslink networks and significantly longer journey times for some passengers, so please allow extra time if travelling on these dates.”

“While the work takes place, a train service will run between Brighton and London Victoria in both directions, using a diverted route via Littlehampton and Horsham,” they added.

“If you are travelling between Brighton or Hove and London, you can use this direct train service to avoid the need to change between buses and trains at Three Bridges.”

Southern is asking rail passengers to plan and check before travelling.

Visit www.southernrailway.com to find out more.