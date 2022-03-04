Southern Rail has announced that on Saturday (March 5) and Sunday (March 6), trains will not serve the following stations: Balcombe, Haywards Heath, Wivelsfield, Burgess Hill, Hassocks, Preston Park, Plumpton and Cooksbridge.

A Southern Rail spokesperson said: “There will be changes to train services across the Southern and Thameslink networks and significantly longer journey times for some passengers, so please allow extra time if travelling on these dates.”

The weekend work follows a recent nine-day blockade of the Brighton Main Line that began £15m worth of improvements.

Rail replacement buses will also run on Sunday (April 3).