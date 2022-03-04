Rail replacement buses on Brighton Main Line this weekend: Burgess Hill and Haywards Heath among stations affected

Buses are set to replace trains between Three Bridges and Brighton/Lewes this weekend for further improvement works on the Brighton Main Line.

By Lawrence Smith
Friday, 4th March 2022, 10:58 am

Southern Rail has announced that on Saturday (March 5) and Sunday (March 6), trains will not serve the following stations: Balcombe, Haywards Heath, Wivelsfield, Burgess Hill, Hassocks, Preston Park, Plumpton and Cooksbridge.

A Southern Rail spokesperson said: “There will be changes to train services across the Southern and Thameslink networks and significantly longer journey times for some passengers, so please allow extra time if travelling on these dates.”

The weekend work follows a recent nine-day blockade of the Brighton Main Line that began £15m worth of improvements.

Southern Rail

Rail replacement buses will also run on Sunday (April 3).

Visit www.southernrailway.com to find out more.

