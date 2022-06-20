Rail service restored between Hastings and Eastbourne

The announcement was made tonight (June 20) on Twitter after the signalling fault disrupting service was resolved.

Although service is restored, a spokesperson said travellers should continue to expect displays and cancellations in the area.

"Due to prolonged disruption, many of our crew have been displaced,” the spokesperson explained.

Trains are operating between Hastings and Eastbourne once again

"This may cause ongoing cancellations and alterations for the remainder of the day.”

The issues first started yesterday, after a signalling fault led to the cancellation of all trains between the seaside towns.

Earlier today, a 'very limited’ and ‘very busy’ rail replacement bus service started operating. It ran between Hastings and Polegate, only calling at Bexhill.

Southern Railway has encouraged customers whose journey was delayed by 15 minutes or more to use their delay repay compensation service, available here.